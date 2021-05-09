LSV Asset Management Sells 214,448 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,448 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $198,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.