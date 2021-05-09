LSV Asset Management Sells 321,300 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,144,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.67% of Huntsman worth $234,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after buying an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after buying an additional 825,248 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $18,689,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.