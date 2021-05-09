LSV Asset Management Sells 72,152 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $136,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $347.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $348.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

