LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of LTC Properties worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTC. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

