Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LHDX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lucira Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47. Lucira Health has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $37.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $549,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $5,682,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $160,127,000.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

