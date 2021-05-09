MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.520-0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

