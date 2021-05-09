Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after acquiring an additional 360,480 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 246,825 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.