Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. 318,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,965. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.