Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to $27.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from $26.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.