Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Receives $38.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.70.

MLFNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

