MAPS Market Capitalization Tops $77.96 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00002936 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MAPS has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $77.96 million and approximately $979,492.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031256 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.60 or 0.01600972 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,959,440 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

