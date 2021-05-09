Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

