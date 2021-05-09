Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

NYSE:MMC opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

