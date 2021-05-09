Mask Network Price Tops $14.34 on Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $14.34 or 0.00024445 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $183.92 million and approximately $40.28 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00081951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00063506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.71 or 0.00787119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.94 or 0.09444474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00043994 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

