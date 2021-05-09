Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOOR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Masonite International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.