MASQ (MASQ) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $262,353.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00250311 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $694.10 or 0.01211707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.88 or 0.00766161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,415.63 or 1.00232395 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

