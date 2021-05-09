Massnet (MASS) Market Capitalization Tops $68.34 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001242 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Massnet has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $68.34 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00085017 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00077027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00105187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.00782977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.09081040 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,261,953 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

