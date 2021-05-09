MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.92.

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $111.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $112.90.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

