MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.92.

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $111.28. 1,550,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $112.90.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

