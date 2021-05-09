MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. 1,550,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. MasTec has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $112.90.

Get MasTec alerts:

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.