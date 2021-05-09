Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

