Maxim Group Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to $45.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZHF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stelco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.90.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.