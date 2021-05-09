McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $89.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.57 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

