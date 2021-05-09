McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $53,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $197.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.73. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

