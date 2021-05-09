McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after buying an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $53,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MCK opened at $197.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.73. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.
McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
