McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.850-19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.38 billion-$252.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.66 billion.McKesson also updated its FY22 guidance to $18.85-$19.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.29.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $12.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

