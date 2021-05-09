McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.850-19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.38 billion-$252.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.66 billion.McKesson also updated its FY22 guidance to $18.85-$19.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.29.

MCK traded up $12.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average is $179.73. McKesson has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

