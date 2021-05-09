McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.85-$19.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.3-$252.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.30 billion.McKesson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 18.850-19.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.29.

NYSE:MCK traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.61. 1,948,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.73. McKesson has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

