McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,985,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,730,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,530,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

