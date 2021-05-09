McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $5.35 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 122,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

