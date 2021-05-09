McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 694 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $468.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

