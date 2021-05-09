McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

