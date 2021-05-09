McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 108,873 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,873 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

