McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $232.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

