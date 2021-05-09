Medicure (MPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medicure (CVE:MPH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

MPH opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Medicure has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$2.01.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.