MediShares Price Hits $0.0131 on Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $1.96 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

