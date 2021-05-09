Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,100 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $123.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $132.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day moving average is $112.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

