Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,338 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,474.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 37.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 34.6% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 80.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.80.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

