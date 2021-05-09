Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 625.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $90.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

