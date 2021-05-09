Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,107 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,668 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $61.66 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

