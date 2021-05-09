Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 372.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of PNW opened at $86.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

