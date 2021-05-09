Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.66

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.66 and traded as high as C$13.06. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.01, with a volume of 15,765 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$430.52 million and a P/E ratio of 38.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.29.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

