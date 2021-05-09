Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.25.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,411,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,684 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

