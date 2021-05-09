Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,014. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

