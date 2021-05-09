Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $69.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Merit Medical Systems traded as high as $65.34 and last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,383. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

