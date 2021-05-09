Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 200 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,402.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $183,852.90.

On Monday, April 5th, John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00.

On Monday, March 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.94, for a total value of $342,425.00.

MLAB stock opened at $251.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.03 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.29.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

