Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.45-31.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $29.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39-3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,077.86.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD traded down $20.01 on Friday, reaching $1,278.56. 142,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,229.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,164.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.