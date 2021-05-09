Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.52. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,077.86.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $20.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,278.56. The company had a trading volume of 142,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $661.32 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,229.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,164.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

