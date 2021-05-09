Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 31.450-31.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY21 guidance to $31.45-31.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,002.89.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $20.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,278.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,229.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,164.95. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

