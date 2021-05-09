MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 2,812,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.