MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

MFA opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MFA Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MFA Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

